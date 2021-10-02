HISPANIC HERITAGE: Mariachi Margaritas making an impact as an all-female ensemble

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From history to the delicious foods, Hispanic Heritage Month wouldn’t be the same without the beautiful sounds of music.

One mariachi ensemble is making quite an impact.

“Mariachi margaritas is an all-female mariachi ensemble and it all started with a group of friends who were in college,” Karina Vela, director, Mariachi Margaritas said.

Director of Mariachi Margaritas, Karina Vela says the all-female mariachi group launched in 2009.

“Most mariachis were male dominant and we wanted to do something different,” Vela added.

Vela says she is originally from Mexico, but she says she didn’t get inspired until she came to the states.

“That culture, the music, wearing the outfits, the Mariachi Traje, it’s something that I actually learned to love here in the u.S. Because it made me close to my roots from Mexico. It actually happened here in the u.S., which is something very special to me,” Vela added.

She says over the years the ensemble has performed at all kinds of events ranging from celebrations to funerals, but one performance has been the most memorable.

“We were invited to accompany Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, and Pepe Aguilar on their opening show for Canelos walk-in, opening show for his previous fight. That for us I would say is the one I’m going to always remember,” Karina Vela, director, Mariachi Margaritas said.

The Mariachi Margaritas ensemble practices weekly and performs every weekend at events and venues, but it takes more than just practice for their success.

“It has to start with respect, it has to start with friendship and respect and I think that it has brought us this far because of how we respect each other as musicians,” Avigai Gonzalez, assistant director, Mariachi Margaritas said.

Assistant director, Avigai Gonzalez, has been with the group for almost seven years playing guitar and singing.

“As an all-female mariachi influencer, I would love to encourage young girls to pursue something like this,” Avigai Gonzalez, assistant director, Mariachi Margaritas said.

The group is made up of multiple female members and they say they are one big family working together to put on the best performance possible

“We all put whatever benefits the group first, we put ourselves second because the group comes first,” Brenda Gaucin, trumpet musician, Mariachi Margaritas said.

They all agree that being part of the group is a great experience and embracing culture is important.

“Mariachi more than anything represents our culture represents who we are as people. Mariachi music brings joy to anywhere we go,” Gonzalez added.

Reporter Adam Cardona of KVEO-TV CBS 4 brought us this inspiring story.