8 News Now presents: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with a special honoring generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced and enriched our culture. It will air Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m.

You will hear stories from local Las Vegans about how they helped grow Southern Nevada into the diverse community we know and love today.

We’ll take a look at the legacy that includes artists, writers and business owners who shared with us their traditions and journeys.

8 News Now will also bring you stories from across the country, showing just how big of an impact Hispanic Americans have had on our nation.

This month-long celebration was first observed in 1968, but it started as “Hispanic Heritage Week.” It was expanded to a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

So, why does it start in the middle of the month?

Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for five Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Mexico celebrates their Independence Day on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.