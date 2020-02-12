HIDDEN HISTORY: Royal Byron, owner of Nevada’s First Barber School, defeats the odds and brings barber education to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This month during Black History Month, 8 News NOW is taking the time to recognize, explore, and pay tribute to those who have paved the way, but weren’t highlighted. Today we look at Royal H. Byron III and his contributions to the Las Vegas barber’s trade.

A little over 10 years ago, Byron was responsible for bringing the first barber school to the City of Las Vegas.

“Everything that changed my life or career, I could be proud of,” Byron said.

Royal Byron is the owner of Nevada’s First Barber School. Growing up, he had many disadvantages, but that wasn’t going to stop him from breaking the many stereotypes and obstacles that were trying to stand in his way.

His love for cutting hair pushed him to become Nevada’s first licensed barber instructor.

“At that time, which was 1995, the instructor test didn’t exist so knowing that the instructor test didn’t exist, they had to compile a test together,” Byron said. “So me being the first instructor to take the test I set the pace for what is right, what is wrong what is qualifying someone actually to do this job.”

But the challenges didn’t stop there for Byron. 8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo has more.