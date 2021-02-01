Springs Preserve putting on virtual event for Black History Month on Feb. 11-28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A virtual event by the Springs Preserve set for Feb. 11-28 will celebrate African-American contributions to local history and culture.

The first-of-its-kind virtual Black history celebration will feature performances by Tymara Walker, City of Refuge Choir, The Lique and more. The event also will feature arts and crafts, a cooking demonstration with Chef Jeff Henderson and a keynote address by Dr. Naida Parson.

The event will be available through the Springs Preserve website at springspreserve.org.

Other highlights include a virtual Historic Black Las Vegas photo exhibit and a spoken word performance by Rell Da Truth.

The event will also recognize 2021 festival honoree Aaron D. Ford, Nevada’s first African American Attorney General.

“Even though we’re temporarily closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, we’re taking our Black History Month celebration virtual this year as a safe way to continue one of our community’s most cherished cultural events,” said Springs Preserve Manager Bruno Bowles.

The Springs Preserve Virtual Black History Month Festival is possible through the support of Southwest Medical, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV Energy, AT&T, Southwest Gas’ Fuel For Life Foundation, Lexus of Las Vegas, Health Plan of Nevada, Bethesda Church of God in Christ, Rep. Steven Horsford and the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus.

“Although we can’t come together in person this year, we’re nonetheless excited to present the same top-quality information, entertainment and family-friendly activities that are hallmarks of our previous Black History Month festivals—this time with a unique virtual twist,” said lead event organizer Corey Enus.

The Springs Preserve is currently closed to members and the public due to COVID-19 stay-at-home guidance. For reopening updates and more information, visit springspreserve.org or follow the Springs Preserve on social media.