Nevada launches flu vaccination data dashboard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s health agencies have launched a new data dashboard that will help in the state’s fight against influenza while battling the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada’s influenza (flu) vaccination data dashboard is now live, and provides updates weekly on influenza vaccination coverage rates by county, age, and gender across the state throughout the 2020-2021 influenza season. It also compares rates to the two previous flu seasons.

The dashboard was developed by the Nevada State Immunization Program (NSIP) and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics.

Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates will help public health professionals track overall vaccination coverage, identify areas for improvement and note where more work needs to be done for populations who remain unvaccinated.

As stressed by many health officials locally and nationwide, receiving the flu vaccine is the best way for Nevadans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities against flu, which can lead to hospitalization or death.

It is even more crucial to get a flu shot as the state battles increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Everyone 6 months of age and older is encouraged to get vaccinated against influenza, a preventable and potentially dangerous respiratory illness.

To find locations for vaccination in the community, click HERE.

To see the Nevada influenza vaccination data dashboard, click HERE.