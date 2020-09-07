Governor Steve Sisolak declared September 4th Nevada Blood Donation Day.

Dr. Daliah Wachs helped begin the statewide initiative in 2015, and several states have since followed suit. She says blood donations are typically down during summer and more so this year because of the pandemic.

“These blood banks rely on the monthly drives or the weekly drives,” Dr. Wachs explained. “With those drives not happening, we haven’t seen as many blood donations, plus people have been concerned about Covid.”

Visit Vitalant or American Red Cross for locations and times.