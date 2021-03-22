Mondays with Monica: Pediatrician discusses vaccine schedule for children as they return to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As kids head back to the classroom, it’s important to remember the required vaccines they will need.

Dr. Rabbi Zia with Desert Valley Pediatrics joined Mondays with Monica to help parents navigate the vaccine process for children.

“Society has been on pause and millions of lives have been lost. With that said, there are 14 vaccine-preventable illnesses and it’s very important that our parents go out there and get these vaccinations,” Dr. Zia said.

The pediatrician notes the COVID vaccine has not been added to the vaccine schedule for children.

Health officials do not yet know when kids could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine because it’s still undergoing clinical trials.

