Mondays with Monica: Dealing with your child’s mental health during the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic not only takes a physical toll on people, especially those who get sick with the virus, but it has also been mentally exhausting for both adults and kids.

Aishia Grevenberg, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist, talked with Monica O. Jackson about ways parents can make sure their child is mentally healthy.

Some signs that a child may be struggling with mental health include:

Change in their normal routine

Mood changes (sad, anxious, etc.)

Showing signs of hopelessness

“It’s so important that we listen to them. Kids are not dumb, they know what’s going on. They’re scared the same way we are scared,” Grevenberg noted.