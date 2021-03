Mammovan visits Southern Nevada, mammography screenings available at various locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From now until April 22, Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) is offering mammography screenings in its Mammovan in Las Vegas, Laughlin and Lincoln. This will help ensure women due for screenings can access them, in the fight against breast cancer.

The organization says patients will be pre-screened for COVID-19-related symptoms in a clinic before entering the van.

Mammograms are largely for women who are 40+, but screenings are also available for younger individuals. Those younger than 40 must have a screening referral from a provider.

NVHC says screening is available to all women “regardless of economic status,” and it accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. For those who are uninsured, the center offers a sliding fee scale.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1.

Mammovan Schedule:

DATE HOURS LOCATION Tuesday, March 30 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Arizona Charlies – Decatur

740 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102 Wednesday, March 31 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – MLK Family Health Center

1799 Mt. Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106 Thursday, April 1 9:00 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Aquarius Casino Resort

1900 S. Casino Dr. Laughlin, NV 89029 Friday, April 2 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Aquarius Casino Resort

1900 S. Casino Dr. Laughlin, NV 89029 Tuesday, April 6 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – MLK Family Health Center

1799 Mt. Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106 Wednesday, April 7 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – Henderson Family Health Ctr.

98 E. Lake Mead Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89015 Thursday April 8 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Whitney Library

5175 E. Tropicana Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89122 Friday, April 9 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Southern Nevada Health District

280 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89106 Tuesday, April 13 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Lincoln County Court House

181 Main St. Pioche, NV 89043 Wednesday, April 14 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – Cambridge Family Health Ctr.

3900 Cambridge St. Las Vegas, NV 89119 Thursday, April 15 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – Eastern Medical & Dental

2212 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89104 Friday, April 16 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – WIC North Las Vegas

2225 Civic Center St. North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Saturday, April 17 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. True Love Missionary Baptist Church

1941 N. H Street Las Vegas, NV 89106 Monday, April 19 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – MLK Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106 Tuesday, April 20 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – MLK Family Health Center

1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106 Wednesday April 21 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Susan G. Komen Nevada

3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. Las Vegas, NV 89169 Thursday, April 22 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Nevada Health Centers – MLK Family Health Center

1799 Mt. Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106

The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.