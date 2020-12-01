Health District launches online HIV, STD at-home testing kit program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is launching an online HIV/STD at-home testing kit program called “Collect2Protect.”

SNHD made the announcement on the 32nd World AIDS Day, and said it’s part of its efforts to strengthen the community’s HIV/STD services.

Anyone who is interested in getting tested for HIV can visit the Collect2Protect page to order test kits. The at-home HIV kits are free and allow individuals to receive their results from home. At-home test kits for gonorrhea and chlamydia are also available, according to the health district.

There are approximately 10,100 people living with HIV in Clark County, and 448 of them were newly diagnosed. SNHD will use funding from the Ending the HIV Epidemic grant it received in the last year to focus on four areas with efforts to:

Diagnose all people with HIV as early as possible.

all people with HIV as early as possible. Treat people with HIV rapidly and effectively to reach sustained viral suppression.

people with HIV rapidly and effectively to reach sustained viral suppression. Prevent new HIV transmissions by using proven interventions, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and syringe services programs (SSPs).

new HIV transmissions by using proven interventions, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and syringe services programs (SSPs). Respond quickly to potential HIV outbreaks to get prevention and treatment services to people who need them.

The health district encourages everyone to get tested and learn their HIV status. Early diagnosis is critical for people with HIV so that they can benefit from antiretroviral therapy (ART). With ART, HIV-positive people can remain healthy for many years, SNHD noted in a press release.

People who get tested and learn they are HIV negative can make decisions about their risk factors and health care.

For information about the Collect2Protect program, click HERE.