Black women face greater risk of dying from breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Medical experts say Black women are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer and face a greater risk of dying from the disease.

One out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and thousands will lose their lives.

According to doctors, the disparity is seen for all socio-economic backgrounds, so studying genetics and the biology of breast cancer is critical.

“Back in the day, we sort of attributed a lot to access to care and certainly access to care, plays a role. But we now know that there are many reasons and many causes and a lot of research is underway to address those causes,” said Dr. Vivian J. Bea, New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Experts are concerned that the pandemic will widen the gap as many women are delaying getting screened. They encourage all women to talk to their doctors about when to start getting checked.