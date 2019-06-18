Gr8 Toy Drive

This holiday season, please join 8 News NOW and Las Vegas Honda Dealers to help make a difference for the children of the Shade Tree, by donating a new unwrapped Toy at our sponsors’ locations.

Donations will be accepted beginning Monday, November 4th through Friday, November 15th.

The mission of The Shade Tree is to provide safe shelter to abused and homeless women and women with children in crisis; as well as, offer life-changing services promoting stability, dignity, and self-reliance.

