GR8 Toy Drive 2023

The 8 News Now GR8 Toy Drive is on! Help brighten the holidays for valley children by donating a new, unwrapped toy to any of the following locations from December 4th to the 15th. The Marines Toys for Tots program will distribute the toys to Las Vegas Valley organizations that help families in need.
6455 West Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas 89118
2350 West Charleston Boulevard, Suite 100, Las Vegas 89102
Chick-fil-A locations in the Las Vegas Valley
6410 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas 89149
1100 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89117
1720 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas 89032
9925 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas 89183
4165 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169
3841 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103
129 Fremont Street, Las Vegas 89101
9830 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89147
7010 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89119
1991 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89108
2480 South Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89102
460 North Stepanie Street, Henderson 89014