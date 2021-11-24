GR8 Toy Drive 2023

The 8 News Now GR8 Toy Drive is on! Help brighten the holidays for valley children by donating a new, unwrapped toy to any of the following locations from December 4th to the 15th. The Marines Toys for Tots program will distribute the toys to Las Vegas Valley organizations that help families in need.

Subaru of Las Vegas

6455 West Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas 89118

Bourassa Law Group

2350 West Charleston Boulevard, Suite 100, Las Vegas 89102

Chick-fil-A locations in the Las Vegas Valley

6410 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas 89149

1100 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89117

1720 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas 89032

9925 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas 89183

4165 Paradise Road, Las Vegas 89169

3841 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89103

129 Fremont Street, Las Vegas 89101

9830 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas 89147

7010 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas 89119

1991 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89108

2480 South Rancho Dr., Las Vegas 89102

460 North Stepanie Street, Henderson 89014