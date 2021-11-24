GR8 Toy Drive 2022

It’s the season of giving and you can help make the holidays brighter for local families who are receiving shelter and support from The Shade Tree.

From December 2-16 you can drop off a new unwrapped toy or gift card at our sponsor locations:

The Towbin Auto Group dealers at the Valley Auto Mall

Towbin Dodge – 275 Auto Mall Dr. Henderson, NV 89014

Towbin Kia – 260 N Gibson Rd. Henderson, NV 89014

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat – 260 N Gibson Rd. Henderson, NV 89014

About The Shade Tree

The mission of The Shade Tree is to provide safe shelter to abused and homeless women and women with children in crisis; as well as, offer life-changing services promoting stability, dignity, and self-reliance.

Life Changing Services

Meals Served
Per Year

158,775

Bed Nights
of Shelter

23,240

Life Skill
Classes Held

1,437

Families Helped
Last Year

2,290