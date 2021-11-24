GR8 Toy Drive 2021

It’s the season of giving and you can help make the holidays brighter for local families who are receiving shelter and support from The Shade Tree.
From December 1-15 you can drop off a new unwrapped toy or gift card at our sponsor locations:
Towbin Dodge – 275 Auto Mall Dr. Henderson, NV 89014
Towbin Kia – 260 N Gibson Rd. Henderson, NV 89014
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat – 260 N Gibson Rd. Henderson, NV 89014
Telus International – 2251 South Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89102
About The Shade Tree
Life Changing Services
Meals ServedPer Year
158,775
Bed Nightsof Shelter
23,240
Life SkillClasses Held
1,437
Families HelpedLast Year
2,290