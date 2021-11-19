GR8 Holiday Food Drive 2023

Smith’s Food & Drug and 8 News Now present the GR8 Holiday Food Drive benefitting Project 150. Project 150 helps support homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students so they can stay in school and graduate.

How you can help: From November 20 through December 1 you can drop off non-perishable food items at any Las Vegas area Smith’s Food & Drug locations.

CLICK HERE to find a Smith’s location near you, or find a location in the list below.

Smith’s locations accepting donations:

AddressCityPhone Number
3013 W CRAIG ROADN LAS VEGAS(702) 648-4822
3602 E BONANZA ROADLAS VEGAS(702) 438-4787
2255 N LAS VEGAS BLVDN LAS VEGAS(702) 642-1000
4965 E SAHARA AVE
LAS VEGAS		(702) 431-9973
7130 N DURANGO DRLAS VEGAS(702)-647-3566
2255 E CENTENNIAL PKWYN LAS VEGAS(702)-633-7222
6855 ALIANTE PKWYN LAS VEGAS(702)-642-3350
5564 CAMINO AL NORTELAS VEGAS(702) 399-0730
450 N NELLIS BLVDLAS VEGAS(702) 452-4718
4700 W ANN ROADLAS VEGAS(702) 395-4199
9710 W SKYE CNYN PRK DRLAS VEGAS(702) 358-0427
8180 S LAS VEGAS BLVDLAS VEGAS BLVD(702) 492-1943
845 E LAKE MEAD BLVDHENDERSON(702) 268-2735
10616 S EASTERN AVEHENDERSON(702) 614-8670
1000 N. GREEN VALLEY PKWYHENDERSON(702) 260-0060
4600 E SUNSET RDHENDERSON(702) 451-0466
3850 E FLAMINGO RDLAS VEGAS(702) 451-2246
2540 S MARYLAND PKWYLAS VEGAS(702) 735-8928
10600 SOUTHERN HLNDS PKWYLAS VEGAS(702) 254-0102
55 SO VALLE VERDE DRHENDERSON(702) 837-6112
2385 EAST WINDMILL LNLAS VEGAS(702) 837-0813
830 S BOULDER HWYHENDERSON(702) 565-9666
9750 S. MARYLAND PKWYLAS VEGAS(702) 617-1070
4001 S DECATURLAS VEGAS(702) 248-4400
8050 SO RAINBOW BLVDLAS VEGAS(702) 294-7201
8525 W WARM SPRINGS RDLAS VEGAS(702) 505-4941
9851 W CHARLESTON BLVDLAS VEGAS(702) 946-1200
10100 W TROPICANALAS VEGAS(702) 220-7763
6130 W TROPICANALAS VEGAS(702) 871-0904
3160 N RAINBOW BLVDLAS VEGAS(702) 658-6880
8555 WEST SAHARA AVELAS VEGAS(702) 341-7474
1421 N JONES BLVDLAS VEGAS(702) 631-1932
850 S RANCHO DRLAS VEGAS(702) 870-8494
2211 N RAMPART BLVDLAS VEGAS(702) 256-5200
9350 W FLAMINGO RDLAS VEGAS(702) 240-2260
4840 W DESERT INN RDLAS VEGAS(702) 248-1365
