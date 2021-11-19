GR8 Holiday Food Drive 2023

Smith’s Food & Drug and 8 News Now present the GR8 Holiday Food Drive benefitting Project 150. Project 150 helps support homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students so they can stay in school and graduate.
How you can help: From November 20 through December 1 you can drop off non-perishable food items at any Las Vegas area Smith’s Food & Drug locations.
CLICK HERE to find a Smith’s location near you, or find a location in the list below.
Smith’s locations accepting donations:
|Address
|City
|Phone Number
|3013 W CRAIG ROAD
|N LAS VEGAS
|(702) 648-4822
|3602 E BONANZA ROAD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 438-4787
|2255 N LAS VEGAS BLVD
|N LAS VEGAS
|(702) 642-1000
|4965 E SAHARA AVE
LAS VEGAS
|(702) 431-9973
|7130 N DURANGO DR
|LAS VEGAS
|(702)-647-3566
|2255 E CENTENNIAL PKWY
|N LAS VEGAS
|(702)-633-7222
|6855 ALIANTE PKWY
|N LAS VEGAS
|(702)-642-3350
|5564 CAMINO AL NORTE
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 399-0730
|450 N NELLIS BLVD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 452-4718
|4700 W ANN ROAD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 395-4199
|9710 W SKYE CNYN PRK DR
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 358-0427
|8180 S LAS VEGAS BLVD
|LAS VEGAS BLVD
|(702) 492-1943
|845 E LAKE MEAD BLVD
|HENDERSON
|(702) 268-2735
|10616 S EASTERN AVE
|HENDERSON
|(702) 614-8670
|1000 N. GREEN VALLEY PKWY
|HENDERSON
|(702) 260-0060
|4600 E SUNSET RD
|HENDERSON
|(702) 451-0466
|3850 E FLAMINGO RD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 451-2246
|2540 S MARYLAND PKWY
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 735-8928
|10600 SOUTHERN HLNDS PKWY
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 254-0102
|55 SO VALLE VERDE DR
|HENDERSON
|(702) 837-6112
|2385 EAST WINDMILL LN
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 837-0813
|830 S BOULDER HWY
|HENDERSON
|(702) 565-9666
|9750 S. MARYLAND PKWY
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 617-1070
|4001 S DECATUR
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 248-4400
|8050 SO RAINBOW BLVD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 294-7201
|8525 W WARM SPRINGS RD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 505-4941
|9851 W CHARLESTON BLVD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 946-1200
|10100 W TROPICANA
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 220-7763
|6130 W TROPICANA
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 871-0904
|3160 N RAINBOW BLVD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 658-6880
|8555 WEST SAHARA AVE
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 341-7474
|1421 N JONES BLVD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 631-1932
|850 S RANCHO DR
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 870-8494
|2211 N RAMPART BLVD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 256-5200
|9350 W FLAMINGO RD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 240-2260
|4840 W DESERT INN RD
|LAS VEGAS
|(702) 248-1365