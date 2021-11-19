GR8 Holiday Food Drive 2021

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
BestReviews
In Your Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Maryland Parkway at Vegas Valley Drive
Top Stories
Verdict: Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges
Holiday events, lighting displays and more around the Las Vegas valley
New Alzheimer’s drug comes with hefty price tag
Video
What’s Trending: Taylor, Billie, and ranch-nog
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Flirting with normal November temps
Video
Top Stories
Will the clouds clear for the Eclipse? Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, November 18th
Video
Top Stories
Some clouds for tonight’s lunar eclipse
Video
Get ready for a chilly morning start. Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 17th
Video
Temperatures sliding closer to normal
Video
More cloudy days this week
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Las Vegan Bryce Harper named National League MVP
Slow starts once again haunting Raiders during skid
Whitecloud scores twice, Golden Knights top Red Wings 5-2
Knights lose third player in 3 days to COVID protocol
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
What you should know if you’re hosting this holiday season with Eric Palacios and Associates
Video
Top Stories
The secret to preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey with Smith’s Food & Drug
Video
Top Stories
Findlay Automotive Group opens brand new Volvo facility
Video
Southwest Medical Associates offers senior-focused initiatives
Video
Your Insurance Agency partners with Health Plan of Nevada to help seniors during open enrollment
Video
Holiday Parade at Downtown Summerlin
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank with SelectHealth
JOB BOARD
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Kristin Chenoweth performance giveaway
Top Stories
Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2021
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
GR8 Holiday Food Drive 2021
Smith’s Food & Drug and 8 News Now present the GR8 Holiday Food Drive benefitting Project 150.
Don't Miss
Vegas Unsolved: 29-year-old murdered on way to work; video could lead to suspect
I-Team: Catching water waste part of the job as Water District patrols for offenders
Video
I-Team: Lawyers for Henry Ruggs want firefighters’ text messages, claim crews waited 20 minutes to put out flames
Video
I-Team: 500,000 gallons of raw sewage spills, some into Las Vegas creek, after equipment failure
Video
I-Team: DNA from nurse accused of sex accused matches what patient kept as evidence, prosecutor says
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas man to plead guilty to voting twice in 2020 election using dead wife's ballot
Video
I-Team: Congress renews interest in UFO sightings, wants to create new office to investigate incidents
Video