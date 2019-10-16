GR8 Food Drive

8 News NOW is partnering with Smiths from November 25 – December 8 to fight hunger in the Las Vegas Valley and to benefit Project 150. We are asking for non-perishable food items to be dropped off at any Smiths in the Las Vegas Valley.
SUMMARY
WHAT?
FOOD
Non-perishable food items
WHERE?
SMITH’S
Located throughout the valley
WHY?
PROJECT 150
To benefit our local youth
NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS
Some examples of non-perishable foods include the following, but are not limited to:
Cheese or peanut butter crackers Beef jerky Applesauce Pudding Fruit cups Granola bars Power bars Cereal bars Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee Ravioli/Spaghetti-O’s Single serving soups (with pull tab openings) Ramen noodles Tomato juice Packaged nuts Trail mix Fruit snacks Dried fruits Peanut butter Any kind of pasta Spaghetti sauce Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings) Macaroni and cheese Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish Boxed drinks and juices Vienna sausages (with pull top lids) Pop tarts Individual packets of oatmeal Plastic spoons Gallon-size ziplock bags Canned Tuna Bags of rice or beans ETC….