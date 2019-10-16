GR8 Food Drive

8 News NOW is partnering with Smiths from November 25 – December 8 to fight hunger in the Las Vegas Valley and to benefit Project 150. We are asking for non-perishable food items to be dropped off at any Smiths in the Las Vegas Valley.

SUMMARY WHAT? FOOD Non-perishable food items WHERE? SMITH’S Located throughout the valley WHY? PROJECT 150 To benefit our local youth

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS

Some examples of non-perishable foods include the following, but are not limited to: