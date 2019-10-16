GR8 Food Drive

8 News NOW is partnering with Smiths from November 25 – December 8 to fight hunger in the Las Vegas Valley and to benefit Project 150. We are asking for non-perishable food items to be dropped off at any Smiths in the Las Vegas Valley.

SUMMARY

WHAT?

FOOD

Non-perishable food items

WHERE?

SMITH’S

Located throughout the valley

WHY?

PROJECT 150

To benefit our local youth

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS

Some examples of non-perishable foods include the following, but are not limited to:

Cheese or peanut butter crackers Beef jerky
Applesauce
Pudding
Fruit cups
Granola bars
Power bars
Cereal bars
Single serving Chef-Boy-R-Dee
Ravioli/Spaghetti-O’s
Single serving soups (with pull tab openings)
Ramen noodles
Tomato juice
Packaged nuts
Trail mix
Fruit snacks
Dried fruits
Peanut butter
Any kind of pasta
Spaghetti sauce
Canned vegetables and fruit (with pull top openings)
Macaroni and cheese
Individually packaged chips/pretzels/Goldfish
Boxed drinks and juices
Vienna sausages (with pull top lids)
Pop tarts
Individual packets of oatmeal
Plastic spoons
Gallon-size ziplock bags
Canned Tuna
Bags of rice or beans
ETC….

