AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Tony Finau of the United States fist bumps caddie Gregory Bodine on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The PGA Tour announced today that popular golfer Tony Finau has tested positive for Covid 19 and will not be playing in the Las Vegas event this week.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open begins play Thursday and runs through Sunday at the TPC Summerlin.

Finau was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and still lives there. He has one win on the PGA Tour and has finished in the top 5 in each of golf’s Major Tournaments.