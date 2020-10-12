Get Your Flu Shot, Not the Flu

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms that typically include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, body aches, cough, sore throat and a runny or stuffy nose. Healthy adults can infect other people up to seven days after becoming sick. In a time where everyone is concerned with staying safe, what better way to be proactive about your health than getting a flu vaccination? While the flu vaccine cannot prevent COVID-19, it can protect you from complications if you do become infected with coronavirus. Even though it’s a different virus, the flu vaccine will still be a key factor in keeping you healthy.

Those at a higher risk of developing flu-related complications

people 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years of age, people with certain chronic medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or diabetes and pregnant women