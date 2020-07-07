8 News NOW is proud to sponsor Eye Care 4 Kids Community Pride initiative with our partners:

infonv@eyecare4kids.org 702-727-3525 6150 W Smoke Ranch Rd

Nearly 25% of school-age children have vision problems and many preschool and school-age-children are not receiving adequate vision care. Eyecare 4 Kids is dedicated to providing professional eye care to low-income children and underserved families. They have partnered with the Clark County School District to provide eye care for students, with three locations on school properties: Brinley Middle School, Sawyer Middle School and Taylor Elementary School.

Last year alone, the organization served approximately 15,000 patients. Additionally, there is a mobile vision clinic that is designed with patient waiting area, pre-screening area, exam room and wall of eyeglass frames. This unit travels everyday to a different school, community center or various events throughout the valley. Eye exams and glasses are provided at no charge to low income K-12 qualified students attending CCSD. They also provide exams and glasses to low income adults for $50. For more information and contat information on Eye Care 4 Kids please visit https://eyecare4kids.org/about-us/locations/nevada/