Zouk Group unveils lineup for Ayu Dayclub, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group have released its lineup of performers set to take the stage at the resort’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

They will be joining previously announced resident DJs Zedd and Tiësto, who will be performing throughout the year.

Headlining artists include:

Becky G

DJ Snake

Madison Beer

In addition, there will be a rotating roster of special event performances by the following featured artists:

Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien

Cash Cash

Charly Jordan

DJ Ruckus

Dee Jay Silver

Gareth Emery

Jonas Blue

Louis The Child

Madds

R3hab

DJ Tay James

These artists will perform throughout the summer at Ayu Dayclub. There will also be sets at Zouk Nightclub when the venue debuts this fall.

On July 4, Zouk Group will also debut, “Moonbeam,” a day-to-night Sunday concept party at Ayu Dayclub.

“Inspired by idyllic events of popular party destinations like Tulum and Ibiza, the party will be energized by the sun in the afternoon and powered by the moon into the evening and late night, offering a unique experience with special performances and themed activations like hair braid bars, art installations, retail opportunities, shareable photo moments and more,” Resorts World stated in a news release.

Artists set to headline Moonbeam include:

Blondish

CamelPhat

Disclosure

Duke Dumont

Eli & Fur

Green Velvet

Jamie Jones

MK

Purple Disco Machine

Sita Abellán

The Martinez Brothers

Zen Freeman

ZHU

Zouk Group is Singapore’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company. The group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort.

Performance dates and ticket information are now available.