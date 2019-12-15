YouTube announces top 10 music videos of the decade

ANKARA, TURKEY – NOVEMBER 26: YouTube logo is being displayed in a smart phone and an earphone is seen in Ankara, Turkey on November 26, 2019. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

(CNN) — According to YouTube, “Despacito” is the top music video of the decade. Nearly two years after the song’s release, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee continue to burn up the streaming video charts.

Despacito, which is largely in Spanish, has a whopping 6.5 billion views.

Last year, it became the world’s first video to reach five billion views, winning a Guinness World Records’ title.

Ed Sheeran got two video hits on the top 10 of the decade chart, “Shape of You” which was number two overall and “Thinking Out Loud” at 10.

“See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was in third place with 3.7 billion views.

Sitting at number four are Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with 3.7 billion views for “Uptown Funk.”

“Gangnam Style” made the top five, with 3.4 billion views.

At the time it was released in 2014, it was so popular it broke the platform, surpassing the average views YouTube could handle at that time.

Finishing out the hit list, Justin Bieber with “Sorry” and Maroon 5 with “Sugar.”

Katy Perry was the top female artist on the list, with “Roar” at just under three billion views.

And finally, no more counting stars, they are counting views.

OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” ends the decade with more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube.