LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman turned a $10 bet into a $14 million at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on Sunday.

The longtime local guest at the Reno resort played the Megabucks Mega Vault for 40 minutes before hitting the biggest slot machine win in the city’s history, according to a casino spokesperson.

The official value of the record-setting jackpot was $14,005,833.17. The lucky winner wished to remain anonymous.

“We’re ecstatic for our longtime Atlantis patron and her incredible jackpot win,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

According to the resort’s news release, the Reno woman had not planned to be at the casino that night, but due to a cruise cancelation, she extended her stay at the resort.