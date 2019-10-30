Wheel of Fortune renews partnership with Latitude Margaritaville to give away new home to lucky viewer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wheel of Fortune and Latitude Margaritaville are once again making it possible for a lucky viewer to win a new “Home Sweet Home. ”For the second year in a row, ‘America’s Game’ is partnering with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to give away a new home valued at $350,000 at Latitude Margaritaville, a 55 and better active adult community.

Last year’s winner, Michael Corbett, formerly of Dayton, OH, had been watching Wheel of Fortune regularly and decided to register when the giveaway came up during the same week as his birthday. Even though he entered a few times throughout the week, Michael almost didn’t claim his prize explaining, “When they called the number came up as ‘unavailable number’ so I didn’t pick up. They called again, and I won a house!”

Michael Corbett wins home through Wheel of Fortune’s ‘Home Sweet Home’

In March, he moved into his new home located in the Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach and has settled in nicely to the community.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White recently visited Corbett in Florida to tape a segment with him about his new home. All three were surprised by singer, songwriter, and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose lyrics and lifestyle inspired the community. After a short visit, Buffett asked Corbett, “Home sweet home?”

“That’s for sure!” Corbett agreed.

“We had such a great response to our first Home Sweet Home giveaway that we couldn’t wait to do it again!” said Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman. “Both Minto and Margaritaville are fantastic partners to the show, and together they have created a wonderful community in Latitude Margaritaville.”

To enter the sweepstakes, viewers should tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it here for an entry.

Members of the Wheel Watchers Club, Wheel of Fortune’s loyalty program, will be awarded an additional entry in the drawing. Winners will be chosen at random.

In addition to the grand prize of a house, 20 Margaritaville gift cards valued at $500 each will be given away as first prizes. The gift cards will be redeemable at www.MargaritavilleStore.com and select Margaritaville resorts and restaurants.