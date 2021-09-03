What’s Trending: Drake, Imagine Dragons … and follow your nose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Records from Drake and Imagine Dragons dropped overnight, and we’ve got a tip when a food craving is taking over.

Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 has a look at the stories that are trending on Friday.

“Certified Lover Boy” from Drake has landed, along with “Mercury – Act 1” from Imagine Dragons.

Imagine Dragons recently hosted a Homecoming concert at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas, and their song, “Demons,” was certified Diamond — making the band the only band to have three Diamond singles.

And here’s a good tip the next time you are craving a certain food: smell it for two minutes. Your senses will thank you, and you might be less likely to devour it.