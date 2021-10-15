What’s Trending: A COVID-19 vaccine Halloween costume, and Adele’s single, ‘Easy on Me’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween is coming up and just about anything can be turned into a costume.

Take the “sexy vaccine” costume — a $56 nude mini-dress complete with a syringe headband.

Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 has a look at what’s trending today, including that dress and a voice that will stop you in your tracks.

Adele has released her first single in six years. “Easy on Me,” came out at midnight and this morning it already had 23 million views.

The album comes out on Nov. 19. It’s titled “30,” and Adele describes it as her “divorce album.”