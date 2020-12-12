WEB EXTRA: A look inside the Venetian’s ‘X Pot’ 5D dining experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a whole new level of high-tech dining at the Venetian’s “X Pot.”

The new dining experience, located at Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, takes diners through projections and holograms as they make their way through several courses of hot pot dishes.

The 5D animations are synchronized with every meal and provide step-by-step visuals on how to cook the tasting menu.

The Asian-inspired restaurant opened its lounge and main dining space in September, but just recently opened its immersive VIP spectrum dining room.

“The concept features an interactive dining and entertainment experience that allows guests to engage all five senses,” states co-founder David Zhao when discussing the immersive nature of The X Pot. “This creates an extraordinary gastronomic experience where the past and the future collide”.

The latest X Pot room seats up to 24 guests to ensure a private dining experience, however, due to the pandemic and the governor’s orders, the restaurant is only permitting groups of four to reserve at this time.

The menu provides a wide selection of Japanese wagyu beef, live seafood, and fresh vegetables, paired with brewed soup broths. Each signature item is designed to be shared among 2 to 4 people.

All guests are temperature checked through thermo-gun technology once they arrive and are required to wear a mask when entering and while not actively eating or drinking. All staff are required to wear masks at all times.

In order to further implement safe social distancing, the restaurant is currently operating at a reduced capacity, and is encouraging diners to make reservations in advance.

For more information on the X Pot, please click HERE. ​​