Wayne Newton’s ‘Casa de Shenandoah’ sold for $10.53M

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 17: Wayne Newton poses with guests at the VIP opening of Casa De Shenandoah on September 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wayne Newton’s former home just sold for $10.53 million. The 36-acre ranch, which he called Casa de Shenandoah, was originally listed for $18 million, so Harsch Investment Properties LLC pretty much got an $8 million discount.

When Wayne Newton owned Casa de Shenandoah, he used the property as a ranch for various animals. It is housed on 39.5 acres in Las Vegas. Newton initially purchased five vacant acres of the property in 1966 and gradually expanded it with several houses, including a mansion, which was all completed in 1978.

On Sept. 18, 2015, the estate was turned into a public attraction.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 17: A general view at the VIP opening of Casa De Shenandoah on September 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

It closed for renovations on April 24, 2018. Newton and his wife subsequently withdrew the permits for the attraction in July 2018 and put the property up for sale.