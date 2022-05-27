LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All week Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, has given an inside look at his career and how he got started. His new show is at the Flamingo where he first headlined many decades ago.

Could retirement be next for the international star?

“It’s taken me all these years to get back to where it started,” Newton told 8 News Now before answering the retirement question. “Oh no, no, no. I don’t believe in retirement for openers. My reason for waking up every morning and looking forward to going to work would be the smiles and the happiness, that little bit even of happiness that I can bring to people that are trying to escape the hazards of life.”