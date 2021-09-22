Legendary Las Vegas singer Wayne Newton returns to stage at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man known as “Mr. Las Vegas” will be performing his “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” at the Flamingo Las Vegas beginning Oct. 23.

The first time Newton achieved headline status in his singing career was at the Flamingo in the 1960s. Since then, he has entertained millions of Las Vegas visitors and locals with more than 25,000 Las Vegas shows.

According to the Flamingo news release, this show is more of an intimate setting where Newton interacts with the audience, performs some of his favorite songs, and shares career highlights.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. (PT). Ticket prices start at $79. The performances are on the following dates:

October 2021: 23, 25, 27, 30

November 2021: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29

December 2021: 1, 4, 6, 8, 27 – 30

January 2022: 1