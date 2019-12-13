WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders retracted his endorsement for online news personality Cenk Uygur in a California congressional race on Friday after coming under fire from supporters for backing someone who had made demeaning and controversial comments about women, Muslims and African Americans.

“I hear my supporters who were frustrated and understand their concerns. Cenk today said he is rejecting all endorsements for his campaign and I retract my endorsement,” Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, said in a tweet.