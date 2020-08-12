Viola Davis celebrates 55th birthday by buying slave plantation she was born on

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Academy award-winning actress Viola Davis gave herself a special present while sending her fans a strong message on her 55th birthday. “May you live long enough to know why you were born, Cherokee birth blessing.” was the message posted on Davis’ Instagram after she announced that she bought the slave plantation where she was born.

Davis bought the one-room house in South Carolina, where she was born. In a 2016 interview, Davis said there was no running water and no bathrooms, only an outhouse. Her family moved out of the house shortly after her birth.

But despite the poor environment, Davis says there was great joy and celebration when she was born.