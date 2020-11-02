Venetian Resort returning to live entertainment with ‘This is Christmas!’ holiday show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is welcoming the return of live entertainment with the holiday show, “This is Christmas!”
The show, at the Venetian Theatre, features a cast of Broadway stars and “American Idol” finalists. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., and the first performance will be on Nov. 27.
The show will feature performances from:
- Award-winning Broadway star Randal Keith
- Las Vegas performer Jaclyn McSpadden
- Master magician Ben Stone
- American Idol Season 2 finalist Lou Gazzara
- American Idol Season 3 finalist Jasmine Trias
- American Idol Season 5 semi-finalist Laura Suzanne Wright
- Acclaimed director, producer and performer Eric Jordan Young
Tickets range in price from $69.95 to $99.95, plus applicable fees.
Tickets will be available for purchase on the Venetian’s website or Ticketmaster.com, in person at any Venetian or Palazzo Box Office, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.
The Venetian says Grazie loyalty members will receive access to a presale beginning Monday, November 2 at 12 p.m. The pre-sale will end Tuesday, November 3 at 9:59 a.m.
Dates and show times are as follows:
- Friday, November 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, November 28, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, November 29, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 4, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 5, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 6, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 11, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 12, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 13, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 18, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 19, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 20, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Friday, December 25, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Saturday, December 26, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)
For more information on the holiday show, click HERE.