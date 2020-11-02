Venetian Resort returning to live entertainment with ‘This is Christmas!’ holiday show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort is welcoming the return of live entertainment with the holiday show, “This is Christmas!”

The show, at the Venetian Theatre, features a cast of Broadway stars and “American Idol” finalists. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., and the first performance will be on Nov. 27.

The show will feature performances from:

Award-winning Broadway star Randal Keith

Las Vegas performer Jaclyn McSpadden

Master magician Ben Stone

American Idol Season 2 finalist Lou Gazzara

American Idol Season 3 finalist Jasmine Trias

American Idol Season 5 semi-finalist Laura Suzanne Wright

Acclaimed director, producer and performer Eric Jordan Young

Tickets range in price from $69.95 to $99.95, plus applicable fees.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the Venetian’s website or Ticketmaster.com, in person at any Venetian or Palazzo Box Office, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

The Venetian says Grazie loyalty members will receive access to a presale beginning Monday, November 2 at 12 p.m. The pre-sale will end Tuesday, November 3 at 9:59 a.m.

Dates and show times are as follows:

Friday, November 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, November 28, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, November 29, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 4, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 5, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 6, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 11, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 12, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 13, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 18, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 19, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 20, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 25, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 26, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

For more information on the holiday show, click HERE.