‘Toxic Beauty’ sells out local showing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A documentary meant to pull back the curtain on the dangers behind everyday beauty products was a hit at Regal Village Square Theater on Wednesday night. The showing of “Toxic Beauty” sold out, with locals packing the place to see the eye-opening film.

“Toxic Beauty” takes an in-depth look at how big pharmaceutical companies are linked to health issues in consumers. The film examines Johnson & Johnson and other prominent brands, and shows how many were negligent in alerting the public to the health issues.

The film was released in Canada earlier this year. The documentary was shown at select theaters across the U.S on Wednesday.