Top 5 events to look forward to in Las Vegas this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The beginning of a new year often brings renewed hope and a fresh start. Few would disagree that after the past two years we are all due for an easier transition into 2022.

As the Christmas season comes to a close nothing could be better in helping avoid the withdrawal of the holiday season or what many call the January slump.

Whether you are a music lover or a sports fan there is an event listed below for just about everyone to set their own personal countdown clock to.

Here’s a look at the top events hitting Las Vegas in the coming months you won’t want to miss.

1. Lovers & Friends 2-day Music Festival

Lovers & Friends gets underway on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15 at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

The announcement in 2021 caused quite the stir on social media when the music festival initially announced its line-up of 90’s performers set to take to the stage.

The listing drew so much attention that festival organizers decided to add a second night of music.

The highly anticipated line-up will include Lauryn Hill, Usher, Nelly, Timbland, and Nelly just to name a few performers.

Many of the tickets appear to be sold out on the festival’s website, however, a waitlist has been posted.

Luxury VIP travel packages are also still available on the festival’s website.

2. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is the all-star game of the NFL and played the weekend before the Super Bowl game. This year Las Vegas will be the host of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.

Three Raiders make NFL pro bowl 2022

Three Las Vegas Raiders were selected to play in this traditional game. The first-time Pro Bowlers in this traditional game are: Punter A.J. Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman have been named to the team.

3. Weekends with Adele

The Las Vegas residency for singer Adele comes on the heels of the release of her fourth studio album entitled, 30 and if you were fortunate to snatch tickets to this much anticipated residency, you are amongst the lucky selected few.

Adele’s exclusive residency at the Colosseum at Caesars was first announced in November of last year and the demand for tickets was so high that an intricate selection process was established to sell the limited tickets. All of Adele’s shows are sold out.

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

The Grammy-winner will perform two shows each weekend starting January 22 and through Saturday, April 16.

4. The 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft will start Thursday April 28 through Sunday April 30 at Allegiant Stadium. Plans for the draft could include elements from the 2020 virtual draft.

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Opening of the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson

The Dollar Loan Center will be the new home for the Henderson Silver Knights and is set to open in early 2022.

The team will begin playing at the center on Saturday, April 2, where they will face the Bakersfield Condors.

The Silver Knights will play a total of eight games at the brand new, state-of-the-art community facility to finish the regular season.

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson (KLAS-TV)

The center will be an enclosed 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue and will replace the Henderson Pavillion.

The new spot is located adjacent to the Henderson West Police Station on Green Valley Parkway, south of the 215 beltway.