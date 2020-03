FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the U.S. In a tweet Saturday, Hanks says he and his wife are home after having to isolate in Australia.

They got stuck there after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks was there for pre-production work on an upcoming film about Elvis Presley. That project is on hold due to COVID-19.

Now that they’re home, hanks says they plan to continue social distancing to stay safe.