Tickets now on sale for ‘America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets are now on sale for a new show that will display all kinds of talent!

America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will make its debut on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

The show will feature extraordinary acts from the hit TV franchise “America’s Got Talent” (AGT). There will be two performances each night for five nights a week at the Luxor Theater.

The 75-minute production will feature everything from thrill acts and magicians to vocalists and acrobats – all performed by alumni from the TV show.

“Ever since we launched America’s Got Talent, it’s always been my dream to have America’s Got Talent LIVE in Las Vegas. I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen. And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home. I am now so excited for our launch,” said Simon Cowell, executive producer and creator of the “Got Talent” franchise.

America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will regularly introduce new acts as well as welcome limited-engagement special guests. The show’s cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

Performances will run Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49, plus tax and applicable fees. They are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office.

An exclusive “AGT Las Vegas LIVE VIP Backstage Tour and Meet & Greet” package is also available starting at $159.

MGM Resorts International, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, three entertainment powerhouses, have collaborated to produce this show.