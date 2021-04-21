Three Cirque du Soleil shows returning to Las Vegas Strip this summer

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 01: Cast members from “Mystere by Cirque du Soleil” perform at the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena to support victims of the October 1 tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip on December 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Cirque du Soleil shows will reopen their curtains in Las Vegas this summer.

Mystère at Treasure Island and “O” at Bellagio will reopen in June and July after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group made the announcement Wednesday, and added that the group’s affiliate show Blue Man Group will also return to Luxor Hotel and Casino this summer.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can’t wait to see the lights go back on.”

Mystère will return to its stage on June 28 and “O” will mark its first performance on July 1. Tickets are available as of 12 p.m. PT Wednesday, April 21. Blue Man Group will return for its first performance on June 24.