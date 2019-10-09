Thousands mourn Mexican singer José José at homage

Fans waits outside the Palace of Fine Arts to say farewell to the ashes of Mexican singer Jose Jose, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019. Jose Jose died Sept. 28 in South Florida. His body was cremated in Miami, and it was agreed after a dispute among relatives over where his remains, that half the ashes would remain there and the other half would be brought to Mexico. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of Mexico City residents lined the sides of major boulevards Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the hearse carrying the ashes of singer José José.

The ashes of the Mexico City-born singer were flow back to Mexico aboard a military plane early in the day.

A hearse picked up the casket bearing his ashes at the airport and drove to the city’s downtown. Along the route, admirers tossed flowers and waved to the passing vehicle as it made its way to the Palace of Fine Arts.

A tribute to the Mexico City-born singer was held at the art-deco theater. An orchestra played renditions of some of his songs, including “El Triste.”

Later, his ashes are scheduled to be taken to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe and then to the neighborhood where he was born.

José José died Sept. 28 in South Florida at age 71. His relatives had disagreed over where his remains would be laid to rest.

His body was cremated in Miami, and it was agreed that half the ashes would remain there and the other half would be brought to Mexico.

Known as Mexico’s “Prince of Song,” his real name was José Sosa Ortiz. He rose to fame in the early 1970s with his soaring ballads.