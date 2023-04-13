LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey from DIRECTV polled television watchers in all 50 states, asking them about their television habits, resulting in a list of each state’s favorite guilty pleasure shows.

“DIRECTV surveyed TV connoisseurs across the country in early February, asking them a series of questions about their guilty pleasure TV shows and collecting more than 1,200 responses,” said the post on the satellite TV provider’s website.

The survey indicates that Nevada’s guilty pleasure TV show is CBS’s FBI: International. The show, described as a fast-paced drama, is the third spinoff of the FBI series and follows “the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team.”

FBI: International stars Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines.

The survey describes a “guilty pleasure” as a show that people enjoy but perceive that most others don’t, a show that the respondent didn’t want to associate with, or a show considered “low quality.”

Other states’ favorite guilty pleasure television shows according to the survey are as follows: