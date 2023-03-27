LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a news release Monday, Madonna will return to Las Vegas just a few months after her scheduled duo of shows in October.

The previously announced concerts, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8, will now be joined by a third show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Jan. 2024.

Tickets for the Thursday, Jan. 18, show will be on sale for Citi cardholders and fan club members on March 28, with the general sale kicking off on March 31. Tickets are available on AXS.com.

“Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, announced that The Celebration Tour has sold-out over 40 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more,” the news release said.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.