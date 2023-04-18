In Las Vegas, a city known worldwide for its nightlife, tourists, and locals are looking for the best watering holes and unique spots to grab a drink and relax with friends.

Yelp, which offers recommendations based on aggregated user reviews, has listed its users’ take on the best of the best of the best with honors, sir, as it pertains to nightlife in the Las Vegas Valley.

From cocktails to mocktails, here are the spots users picked as the best places in Las Vegas for nightlife.

518 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

“Therapy is a locally owned business that was founded in 2015 and has been a favorite among locals and those visiting from all over the world since. From our bottomless mimosas brunches, to outstanding American cuisine, to our endless dancing club nights, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Robyn F. on Yelp said, “They have happy hr from the time they open & bottomless mimosas for brunch. Nice size space with plenty of bar seating. An outside dining area as well. The music was nice, I enjoyed myself.”

450 Fremont St, Ste 167, Las Vegas, NV 89101

“Your bartenders, waiters, and waitresses are all up and coming professional singers who are here to entertain you!”

Neva H. on Yelp said, “A hidden treasure on Fremont Street! Great staff, amazing music and a great vibe and atmosphere. LOVED our evening so much we went back twice during our stay in Vegas.”

4755 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119

“Back To The 80’s would like you to feel 100% what it was like to actually be part of the 80s from start to finish. We come dressed to impress to take you back to experience the 80s like never before.”

J S. on Yelp said, “This place is THE hidden gem in Las Vegas. If you like the 80s and you like karaoke, this place is the jam on Friday nights. The food is good too. You don’t have to spend $35 for a burger in Vegas. Go to this place, where their food is good and everyone is friendly.”

4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

“Known the world over as the Happiest Place On Earth, the Double Down Saloon has been bringing a much needed sophistication to Las Vegas since 1992. Interplanetary abstract. Urban decay. The anti-Vegas. Double Down is indeed a clubhouse for the lunatic fringe.”

Chris A. on Yelp said, “As I’ve said before, the Double Down is a prime example of my admonition that the best of Las Vegas will not be found on the strip. Are there exceptions? Sure, but my admonition generally holds true.”

1218 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104

“Velveteen Rabbit is a craft cocktail and beer bar situated in the heart of the Arts District. Each seasonal cocktail menu is the product of innovation, creativity, and care, boasting of fresh produce and house-made ingredients. We offer a range of specialty beers with a rotating selection of twelve taps, as well as 18-20 bottled beers.”

Chanoa G. on Yelp said, “This was a visit to remember, the bartenders made my experience magical and the place itself has a great vibe to it!”

525 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

“A nostalgic hideaway tucked inside Commonwealth, The Laundry Room is an internationally acclaimed speakeasy with a very exclusive admission process. Only 22 guests are allowed admittance so that our master cocktail craftsmen can tailor a unique experience for each guest.”

Charde E. on Yelp said, “We went to our 9pm reservation and had a great time! Ricky was our bartender. We each ordered 3 drinks. Mine were all mock-tails. THESE WERE HANDS-DOWN THE BEST MOCK-TAILS I HAVE EVER HAD! wow!”

3327 S Las Vegas Blvd, Ste 2890, Las Vegas, NV 89109

“KAMU is notably the best karaoke in Las Vegas. KAMU continues to earn thousands of 5-Star Yelp and Google customer reviews for first-class service, luxury atmosphere, and delicious food and cocktail menus.”

Joseph L. on Yelp said, “Such a fun place! You book a room based on the size of your party, then they give you a hip, room for your group to sing in.”

3939 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

“Drinks, Food, Live Music, & the final resting place of Captian William Tobias Faulkner and his Golden Tiki. Exotic, tiki bar-themed hangout with a long bar featuring tropical cocktails & DJ music.”

Katie L. on Yelp said, “The drink menu is overwhelmingly good. I wanted to try so many but had to limit myself to just two. The Piranha Punch was my favorite and it had little shark gummies on top!”

3667 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

“We wanted to form an opportunity for people to visit multiple venues without waiting in line and paying all the expensive covers. This in turn is how the creation of Sin City Club Crawl came about. We enjoy what we do and enjoy taking people into an atmosphere where they can have fun, relax, and let go.”

J F. on Yelp said, “The hosts (two males & one female) from the very beginning did a good job handing out drinks out & getting everyone to feel comfortable. I felt pretty comfortable approaching them with any questions. They were really personable.”

300 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101

“An immersive Prohibition history exhibit space featuring a distillery, speakeasy and private VIP room located in the basement of The Mob Museum. Surrounded by artifacts from the 1920s, experience Prohibition-era craft cocktails in our speakeasy and tour our on-site distillery for a taste of the past.”

Anna R. on Yelp says, “We were told you can also find the password on recent social media posts if you’re just planning on stopping by for a drink. The bartenders and waiters are on theme with the speakeasy and have some creative cocktails to serve up!”