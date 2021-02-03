The Weeknd to perform at T-Mobile Arena as part of 2022 world tour

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Weeknd will be performing at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of his 2022 global tour.

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced his worldwide tour days before his headlining Super Bowl performance.

The After Hours World Tour will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PST. Click HERE for ticket information.

Over a year after its release, “Blinding Lights” hit a record-breaking 47th week in the Top 10 and 38th week in the Top 5 on Billboard Hot 100.

The Weeknd will release The Highlights on Friday, Feb. 5. The new album will present some of the singer’s most notable works in one place. Fans can pre-save and pre-order the album HERE.