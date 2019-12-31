The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Strat offers many fun and adventurous rides for thrill-seekers, but one in particular will make anyone want to scream. There are many beautiful views of the Las Vegas Strip, but the view on the Strat's X-Scream, if you can keep your eyes open long enough to see it, is pretty amazing.

The X-Scream is a rollercoaster that propels over the edge of the building at 30 mph, almost 900 feet above the ground. Have a fear of falling? Well, this probably is not the ride for you. However, our brave Digital Content Producer, Kaitlyn, decided to test her fear.