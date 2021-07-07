The Righteous Brothers announce 3-month residency at South Point

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 09: Bucky Heard and Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers pose for a photo at The Space Las Vegas on September 09, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Righteous Brothers will bring their American soul sound to the South Point for a three-month residency later this year, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley, and his new partner, Bucky Heard, will perform at the Showroom at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa from August to October.

Tickets, which are on sale now, start at $39, plus taxes and fees.

The Righteous Brothers will perform their legendary hits, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “The Time of My Life,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody” and more.

The group will perform Aug. 17, 18, 19; Sept. 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 26, 27, 28 as part of their limited engagement.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit southpointcasino.com/entertainment.