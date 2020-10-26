‘The Price is Right’ returning with a new look

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “The Price is Right” is back with new episodes this week, but without an audience.

Filming stopped in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now taping again after months of planning. The set was reconfigured to add social distance, and safety protocols include cleaning and testing.

The executive producer of “The Price is Right” says one thing was not-negotiable.

“If you don’t hear George at the top of the show say ‘Come on down!,’ it’s not ‘The Price is Right!’ So, I think for us the biggest challenge was , how are we going to do a ‘Come on down’ without an audience? We struggled with that,” Evelyn Warfel, executive producer and show-runner of “The Price is Right” said.

Contestants wait backstage with a mask on. It’s still a surprise if their name is called, and they get to run out on stage. But, they are no longer allowed to give host Drew Carey bear hugs. As for Carey, he debuted a new look.

“To be honest, a lot of this stuff about COVID, if you haven’t been sick, it’s kind of been a little bit of a blessing in disguise to be shut down so much, because I had a lot of time for introspection and self-reflection. A lot of spiritual growth this summer, and part of me wanted to reflect it with a different look, so let me just grow a beard and see what it looks like. And then I liked it when it came out and then I kept it!” Carey explained.

“The Price is Right” first aired on CBS back in 1972. Bob Barker hosted the show for 35 years before passing the stick mic to Drew Carey. It’s television’s longest running game show.

You can catch the audience-free primetime special of “The Price is Right” on Channel 8. It airs Tuesday at 8 p.m.