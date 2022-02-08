‘The Power of the Dog’ leads Oscar field with 12 nominations, followed by ‘Dune’ with 10

Caitriona Balfe, from left, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie appear in a scene from “Belfast.” (Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday via a live stream. Ten movies were announced as best picture nominations. This is a big change going forward.

For the past decade, it’s been a sliding range of five to 10 nominees.

The nominees in the following categories are:

Best Picture: “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “The Power of the Dog”; “West Side Story”; “Licorice Pizza”; “CODA”; “KingRichard”; “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley.”

Original screenplay: "Licorice Pizza"; "Belfast"; "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard"; "The Worst Person in the World."

Adapted screenplay: "The Power of the Dog"; "The Lost Daughter"; "CODA"; "Dune"; "Drive My Car."

Best supporting actor: Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"; Troy Kotsur, "CODA"; Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"; Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"; J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos."

Best supporting actress: Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"; Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"; Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"; Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"; Judi Dench, "Belfast."

Best actor: Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … Boom!"; Will Smith, "King Richard"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"; Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and Javier Bardem, "Being the Richardos."

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"; Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"; Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"; Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"; Kristen Stewart, "Spencer."

Costume design: "Cruella"; "Cyrano"; "Dune"; "Nightmare Alley"; "West Side Story."

Film editing: "Don't Look Up"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "tick, tick … BOOM." "The Power of the Dog."

Nominees for best director are: Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"; Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"; Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"; Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car."

There are 23 categories. You can see the full list at this link. The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 27 in Los Angeles.