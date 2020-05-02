‘The Mountain’ sets new deadlift world record

by: CNN Newsource

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson participates in the launch of Monster Energy’s Reign Total Body Fuel at Greeley Square Park on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — A major world record was broken Saturday by the man best known for his role as ‘The Mountain’ on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” He deadlifted 1,104.5 pounds!

That now sets the new high water mark in the sport.

Björnsson posted the video to his Instagram account after the feat.

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business – hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

He wrote “What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life.”Björnsson went on to say he’s a “dog with a bone” to set his mind to do something.

The Iceland-native is a star in the “World’s Strongest Man” competition. He’s finished no worse than third place every year since 2012 — winning the title in 2018. 

