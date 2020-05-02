‘The Mountain’ sets new deadlift world record

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson participates in the launch of Monster Energy’s Reign Total Body Fuel at Greeley Square Park on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — A major world record was broken Saturday by the man best known for his role as ‘The Mountain’ on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” He deadlifted 1,104.5 pounds!

That now sets the new high water mark in the sport.

Björnsson posted the video to his Instagram account after the feat.

He wrote “What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life.”Björnsson went on to say he’s a “dog with a bone” to set his mind to do something.

The Iceland-native is a star in the “World’s Strongest Man” competition. He’s finished no worse than third place every year since 2012 — winning the title in 2018.