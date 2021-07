LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Killers will play in their hometown of Las Vegas in August 2022 when they perform at the T-Mobile Arena.

Live Nation announced the group will bring its “Imploding the Mirage Tour” to a local crowd and Aug. 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale on July 23.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @thekillers bring the Imploding the Mirage Tour to T-Mobile Arena on Friday, August 26, 2022! 🎫 For presale access and more information: https://t.co/VeBbs7UhR7. Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, July 23 at 10AM. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BieEihsADW — Live Nation Las Vegas (@LiveNationVegas) July 19, 2021

The Killers also just finished their seventh album “Pressure Machine” which has a release date of Aug. 13.